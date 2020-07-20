2637 Terrace St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom home in Manette- Wonderful Morning Views - Do you want to live in Manette? Imagine mornings on this deck with that view!! Classic 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large fenced back yard and huge workshop area in basement. Original hard wood floors, tons of windows, ample storage. Two bedrooms, full bath and most of the living area on the main floor. Enter into living room, walk through to dining area and kitchen. Lower level bedroom, laundry area and workroom with built ins. Brand new gas furnace. Fireplace not to be used by tenants. Pets Ok!.

Please call 360-698-8200 to ask any questions, set up a showing time or apply. Any member of our team is happy to assist.



(RLNE4782193)