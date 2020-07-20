All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2637 Terrace St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2637 Terrace St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

2637 Terrace St

2637 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2637 Terrace Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom home in Manette- Wonderful Morning Views - Do you want to live in Manette? Imagine mornings on this deck with that view!! Classic 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large fenced back yard and huge workshop area in basement. Original hard wood floors, tons of windows, ample storage. Two bedrooms, full bath and most of the living area on the main floor. Enter into living room, walk through to dining area and kitchen. Lower level bedroom, laundry area and workroom with built ins. Brand new gas furnace. Fireplace not to be used by tenants. Pets Ok!.
Please call 360-698-8200 to ask any questions, set up a showing time or apply. Any member of our team is happy to assist.

(RLNE4782193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Terrace St have any available units?
2637 Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2637 Terrace St have?
Some of 2637 Terrace St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Terrace St currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Terrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Terrace St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Terrace St is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Terrace St offer parking?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Terrace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Terrace St have a pool?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Terrace St have accessible units?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Terrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 Terrace St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 Terrace St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College