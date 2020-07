Amenities

pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace

Open floor plan home in Bremerton with Mountain, water and city views. This home has a Propane fireplace, electric wall heaters as well as a hot tub which the tenant must maintain with guidelines if used. There is a one car garage and is close to PSNS. A small pet is negotiable with an additional security deposit of $600 and a one time $100 animal fee. No Smoking in home, you must submit a copy of your photo ID/DL to the office prior to a showing being scheduled.