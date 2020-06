Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated game room

Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room. Single car garage with plenty of off street parking, and fully fenced yard. Close to the Bremerton/Seattle Ferry terminal, PSNS and shopping. A pet under 20lbs negotiable with an additional $600 security deposit and one time $100 fee. No smoking in home! The home is tenant occupied please Contact Vicky at alerts@penppm.com