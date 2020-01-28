2405 Snyder Ave

Amenities
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103
Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches. This 3 Br Home Has a Gracious Master suite ( 3/4 BA & Walk in closet along with large sitting area) , 2 Br on the Main, Large LR, Formal DR, Bamboo Floors Updated Chef's kitchen/ pantry, quartz counters & maple cabinets with upper crown molding. Basement has 1/2 BA w/ bonus room, workshop, laundry area & period garage. 2nd Driveway will fit RV/Boat Private Back Deck, garden space, Out Building
No Pets Allowed
