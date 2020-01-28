All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

2405 Snyder Ave

2405 Snyder Avenue · (206) 250-6903
Location

2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103

Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches. This 3 Br Home Has a Gracious Master suite ( 3/4 BA & Walk in closet along with large sitting area) , 2 Br on the Main, Large LR, Formal DR, Bamboo Floors Updated Chef's kitchen/ pantry, quartz counters & maple cabinets with upper crown molding. Basement has 1/2 BA w/ bonus room, workshop, laundry area & period garage. 2nd Driveway will fit RV/Boat Private Back Deck, garden space, Out Building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201103
Property Id 201103

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Snyder Ave have any available units?
2405 Snyder Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 Snyder Ave have?
Some of 2405 Snyder Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Snyder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Snyder Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Snyder Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Snyder Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Snyder Ave does offer parking.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Snyder Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave have a pool?
No, 2405 Snyder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave have accessible units?
No, 2405 Snyder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Snyder Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Snyder Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Snyder Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
