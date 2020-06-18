All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2402 Seringa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2402 Seringa Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2402 Seringa Ave

2402 Seringa Ave · (425) 678-3510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Manette
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2402 Seringa Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.5BA two story home in The Ridge, close to everything! - This newly built ( 2019) home has so many amenities, it has to be seen to be appreciated! Not least of which is your view of the sound from the covered porch!
Lower level has your open living room, dining room and kitchen, which equals great flow. Gas fireplace, all stainless steel appliances, plus a pantry and garbage disposal.
1/2 bath and entrance to your double car garage from this level, as well as a door to your covered porch with stairs to the unfenced yard.
Upstairs has your 4 large bedrooms, Master with its own full bath and walk in closet. Full hall bath and utility room with washer and dryer hookups finish off the upper level. Washer and dryer ( if present) are not owner supplied appliances.
Laminate flooring everywhere but the bedrooms and stairs. Tankless water heater, double paned vinyl windows/gas forced air heat.
Tenant pays all utilities, water, sewer, gas, electric,trash and cable/internet.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Seringa Ave have any available units?
2402 Seringa Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2402 Seringa Ave have?
Some of 2402 Seringa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Seringa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Seringa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Seringa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Seringa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Seringa Ave does offer parking.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Seringa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave have a pool?
No, 2402 Seringa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2402 Seringa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Seringa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Seringa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Seringa Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2402 Seringa Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity