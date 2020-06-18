Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.5BA two story home in The Ridge, close to everything! - This newly built ( 2019) home has so many amenities, it has to be seen to be appreciated! Not least of which is your view of the sound from the covered porch!

Lower level has your open living room, dining room and kitchen, which equals great flow. Gas fireplace, all stainless steel appliances, plus a pantry and garbage disposal.

1/2 bath and entrance to your double car garage from this level, as well as a door to your covered porch with stairs to the unfenced yard.

Upstairs has your 4 large bedrooms, Master with its own full bath and walk in closet. Full hall bath and utility room with washer and dryer hookups finish off the upper level. Washer and dryer ( if present) are not owner supplied appliances.

Laminate flooring everywhere but the bedrooms and stairs. Tankless water heater, double paned vinyl windows/gas forced air heat.

Tenant pays all utilities, water, sewer, gas, electric,trash and cable/internet.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823486)