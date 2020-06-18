Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2322 Unit B Burwell Available 06/13/20 Fresh New Look- 1 Bedroom with Garage - Fresh new look on this classic 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Upgrades in the kitchen and bath. Conveniently located 2 blocks from PSNS. Well maintained, built-in desk and cabinet in dining room area, charming and ready for a new tenant to make it a home. Washer/dryer hook ups, large storage area in basement. Shared area in the back yard. 1 car garage and parking space assigned. Utility fee of $100 covers water/sewer. Tenants responsible for yard care, electric and garbage service.



No Pets Allowed



