All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2322 Unit B Burwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2322 Unit B Burwell
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2322 Unit B Burwell

2322 Burwell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2322 Burwell St, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2322 Unit B Burwell Available 06/13/20 Fresh New Look- 1 Bedroom with Garage - Fresh new look on this classic 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Upgrades in the kitchen and bath. Conveniently located 2 blocks from PSNS. Well maintained, built-in desk and cabinet in dining room area, charming and ready for a new tenant to make it a home. Washer/dryer hook ups, large storage area in basement. Shared area in the back yard. 1 car garage and parking space assigned. Utility fee of $100 covers water/sewer. Tenants responsible for yard care, electric and garbage service.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have any available units?
2322 Unit B Burwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2322 Unit B Burwell currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Unit B Burwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Unit B Burwell pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Unit B Burwell offers parking.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have a pool?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have accessible units?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Unit B Burwell have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Unit B Burwell does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College