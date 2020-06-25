2122 15th St

Amenities

RECENTLY REDUCED just blocks from PSNS - Efficient use of space in the cozy 3bdr home. New laminate flooring throughout the house, fresh interior paint, new kitchen countertops, new kitchen sink, new stainless steel refrigerator as well as a large separate laundry area with new front loader washer and dryer. Laundry area can double as an office area or storage. NEW vinyl windows, gas heat and landscaper to mow small yard included. Deposit is the same as the rent. sorry no pets please.

This home is a must see in its price range.

Reid Property Management does Not Accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed



