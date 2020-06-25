All apartments in Bremerton
2122 15th St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

2122 15th St

2122 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2122 15th Street, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
RECENTLY REDUCED just blocks from PSNS - Efficient use of space in the cozy 3bdr home. New laminate flooring throughout the house, fresh interior paint, new kitchen countertops, new kitchen sink, new stainless steel refrigerator as well as a large separate laundry area with new front loader washer and dryer. Laundry area can double as an office area or storage. NEW vinyl windows, gas heat and landscaper to mow small yard included. Deposit is the same as the rent. sorry no pets please.
This home is a must see in its price range.
Reid Property Management does Not Accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.
(BY, DL)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 15th St have any available units?
2122 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2122 15th St have?
Some of 2122 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2122 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 2122 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2122 15th St offer parking?
No, 2122 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 2122 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 15th St have a pool?
No, 2122 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2122 15th St have accessible units?
Yes, 2122 15th St has accessible units.
Does 2122 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
