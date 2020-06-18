2110 1/2 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1 Bedroom - Central To Everything - Property Id: 54366



Great Location! Just a few blocks from the Naval Base and Shipyard. Short distance to the Seattle Ferry. Quiet neighborhood. Duplex...Back Unit.



Unit fully remodeled! ALL NEW... flooring, cabinets, paint, windows, trim, energy efficient LED lighting, heaters, shower, sink and faucets as well as a dedicated washer and dryer has been added to the unit.



Contact us for more details and to schedule a showing.



Click here for the preferred application process:

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/373057

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54366p

Property Id 54366



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5010880)