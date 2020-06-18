2110 1/2 7th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom - Central To Everything - Property Id: 54366
Great Location! Just a few blocks from the Naval Base and Shipyard. Short distance to the Seattle Ferry. Quiet neighborhood. Duplex...Back Unit.
Unit fully remodeled! ALL NEW... flooring, cabinets, paint, windows, trim, energy efficient LED lighting, heaters, shower, sink and faucets as well as a dedicated washer and dryer has been added to the unit.
Contact us for more details and to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
