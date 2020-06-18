All apartments in Bremerton
2110 1/2 7th Street
2110 1/2 7th Street

2110 1/2 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

2110 1/2 7th St, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom - Central To Everything - Property Id: 54366

Great Location! Just a few blocks from the Naval Base and Shipyard. Short distance to the Seattle Ferry. Quiet neighborhood. Duplex...Back Unit.

Unit fully remodeled! ALL NEW... flooring, cabinets, paint, windows, trim, energy efficient LED lighting, heaters, shower, sink and faucets as well as a dedicated washer and dryer has been added to the unit.

Contact us for more details and to schedule a showing.

Click here for the preferred application process:
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/373057
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/54366p
Property Id 54366

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have any available units?
2110 1/2 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2110 1/2 7th Street have?
Some of 2110 1/2 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 1/2 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 1/2 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 1/2 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 1/2 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street offer parking?
No, 2110 1/2 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 1/2 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2110 1/2 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 1/2 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 1/2 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 1/2 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 1/2 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
