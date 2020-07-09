Well maintained 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath townhouse close to the shipyard and the ferry. Enjoy the view of the city/sound from the living room or by the veranda. Pets welcome under 20 lbs w/additional deposit. Contact Kim DeLapp at admin@penppm.com or 360-307-8114 ext 533. Please do not show up at the property as it is still occupied.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 183 N Lafayette Ave have any available units?
183 N Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 183 N Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 183 N Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 N Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
183 N Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.