183 N Lafayette Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath townhouse close to the shipyard and the ferry. Enjoy the view of the city/sound from the living room or by the veranda. Pets welcome under 20 lbs w/additional deposit. Contact Kim DeLapp at admin@penppm.com or 360-307-8114 ext 533. Please do not show up at the property as it is still occupied.