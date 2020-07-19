All apartments in Bremerton
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 S Marine Dr

1812 S Marine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1812 S Marine Dr, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your
kayak/small boat. Relax on your deck or your beach watching eagles and a variety of birds that find refuge on a
small island. It will be like a vacation in your own home. Washer/dryer in basement, new carpet, wood burning stove for added comfort, lots of storage. $25 septic fee and all other utilities paid by tenant. No Animals and No Smoking. Make an appointment to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

