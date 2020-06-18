1810 13th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Wonderful home Close to PSNS. - Cute 1bdr, 1bth home with front deck, 1car garage, fenced yard, washer / dryer hook-ups. this Charmer is close to downtown Bremerton, PSNS, Ferry, Restaurants and more. Rent includes water and sewer based on average use. if it exceeds the average difference tenant will be billed the difference. Located close to High School and College. A pet maybe negotiable and if approved an additional deposit will be required of $500. Owner does 6 month terms with right to renew. WILL NEED AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW Tenant will be in home until end of month. (MT & SL)



