1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous!! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath Bremerton unit. Practically brand new inside and out, you'll love the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. New energy efficient ductless heat pump keeps your unit nice and comfortable and the electricity bills low. You'll also appreciate the air conditioning it will provide when it gets hot in the summer. Sit out on the front porch and admire the water view of the Port Washington Narrows. This unit is just a few minutes from downtown Bremerton, the ferry to Seattle, PSNS and shopping. Bus line is less than one block away. Unit has additional locking storage shed for your additional belongings. Unit has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant to provide washer/dryer.



$1400/mo, tenants pay for all utilities. Water/sewer is a flat $75/mo. Sorry, no pets. Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify. Good credit and clean criminal background check. Application fee $20/adult