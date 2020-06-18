All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:34 AM

1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731

1731 Bloomington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Bloomington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous!! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath Bremerton unit. Practically brand new inside and out, you'll love the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. New energy efficient ductless heat pump keeps your unit nice and comfortable and the electricity bills low. You'll also appreciate the air conditioning it will provide when it gets hot in the summer. Sit out on the front porch and admire the water view of the Port Washington Narrows. This unit is just a few minutes from downtown Bremerton, the ferry to Seattle, PSNS and shopping. Bus line is less than one block away. Unit has additional locking storage shed for your additional belongings. Unit has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant to provide washer/dryer.

$1400/mo, tenants pay for all utilities. Water/sewer is a flat $75/mo. Sorry, no pets. Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify. Good credit and clean criminal background check. Application fee $20/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have any available units?
1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have?
Some of 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 currently offering any rent specials?
1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 pet-friendly?
No, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 offer parking?
No, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 does not offer parking.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have a pool?
No, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 does not have a pool.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have accessible units?
No, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 does not have accessible units.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731-33 Bloomington Ave - 1731 has units with air conditioning.

