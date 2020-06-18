Amenities

1612 Gregory Way Available 12/16/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Home! Close to Ferry Terminals! - This charming, antique 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has 1341 sqft, fantastic vintage kitchen, washer and dryer, and large fenced backyard! Located within walking distance of downtown Bremerton and the Ferry terminals offering connections all over the Puget Sound! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing!



VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/5sx1KuO_lhU



Step inside and you are greeted by a sizable living room featuring decorative fireplace, and chandelier! Around the corner, to the right is the dining room, downstairs bedroom, full bathroom, and stunning vintage kitchen with gorgeous white cabinetry and dishwasher!



Upstairs are the other two bedrooms with adjoining half bathroom. Home comes partially furnished, but furniture items can be moved to the basement if desired. Limited storage also available for tenant use in the basement.



Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.



No Pets Allowed



