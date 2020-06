Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom Bremerton home, You will love the open floor plan. Spacious Bedrooms with lots of closet space. A 2 car garage. No pets. No Smoking in the home. This home won't last long! Showings will not be scheduled until 5/1/19, please email a photo copy of your ID/DL to be added to the list. Thank you