1511 9th St Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom home near the heart of Bremerton - Can you believe this building is over 100 years old? Everything of course has been updated, new flooring, nice leaded glass built ins and paint. Upgrades to the back porch and yard area were recently completed. Very charming unit in this historic duplex. Located close to Olympic College, PSNS and Seattle Ferry. Retail stores, restaurants, grocery shopping all close by as well. Tenants are responsible for all their own utilities and the yard care.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3962613)