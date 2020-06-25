All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1511 9th St Unit A

1511 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1511 9th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom home near the heart of Bremerton - Can you believe this building is over 100 years old? Everything of course has been updated, new flooring, nice leaded glass built ins and paint. Upgrades to the back porch and yard area were recently completed. Very charming unit in this historic duplex. Located close to Olympic College, PSNS and Seattle Ferry. Retail stores, restaurants, grocery shopping all close by as well. Tenants are responsible for all their own utilities and the yard care.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3962613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 9th St Unit A have any available units?
1511 9th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1511 9th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1511 9th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 9th St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A offer parking?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 9th St Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 9th St Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

