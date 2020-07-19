144 North Wycoff Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom two bath home offers an open concept main floor and great location to all of revitalized downtown Bremerton's amenities, the Ship Yard and Ferry Terminal. The Kitchen features easy access to the deck making it easy to extend your entertaining to the outdoors. One car garage with additional on-street parking for residents. Electric forced air heat. Partially fenced yard. A small pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.