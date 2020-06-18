All apartments in Bremerton
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:16 AM

140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B

140 S Cambrian Ave · No Longer Available
Location

140 S Cambrian Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom duplex with bonus rooms and garage - This duplex is easily accessed by the alleyway parking area and back entrance. The 3 bedroom + bonus rooms and 1 bath unit is available for new tenants. Kitchen is getting new flooring in April. Enter to either the kitchen or living room and find the full bath and master bedroom on the same level. Staircase leads to a large bedroom, a smaller bedroom and 2 bonus areas. Balcony off of the living room, storage in the unfinished basement. Washer/dryer provided and $100 utility fee for water/sewer.

(RLNE4032556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have any available units?
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
