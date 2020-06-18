Amenities

1328 Cottman Ave Available 08/16/19 Nice 4BR/1BA home with lots of space for everyone! - This spacious two story 4BR/1BA home has room for everyone in a location that makes for an easy commute to most everything!

Upper level has your living and dining room, kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge, as well as a utility area with washer and dryer hookups; if washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed. Two good sized bedrooms and a full bath finish off this level.

Downstairs features a large family room, as well as two more bedrooms.

One car carport and large deck with partially fenced yard.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. On city water and sewer. Electric forced air heating. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS, CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com



