Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1328 Cottman Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

1328 Cottman Ave

1328 Cottman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Cottman Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1328 Cottman Ave Available 08/16/19 Nice 4BR/1BA home with lots of space for everyone! - This spacious two story 4BR/1BA home has room for everyone in a location that makes for an easy commute to most everything!
Upper level has your living and dining room, kitchen with electric range/oven and fridge, as well as a utility area with washer and dryer hookups; if washer & dryer are present in home, they are not to be considered owner supplied appliances, and will not be repaired or replaced if they cease to function. They will however be removed. Two good sized bedrooms and a full bath finish off this level.
Downstairs features a large family room, as well as two more bedrooms.
One car carport and large deck with partially fenced yard.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. On city water and sewer. Electric forced air heating. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS, CALL OFFICE AT 360-698-3829 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE2602038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Cottman Ave have any available units?
1328 Cottman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1328 Cottman Ave have?
Some of 1328 Cottman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Cottman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Cottman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Cottman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Cottman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Cottman Ave offers parking.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Cottman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave have a pool?
No, 1328 Cottman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1328 Cottman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Cottman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Cottman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1328 Cottman Ave has units with air conditioning.
