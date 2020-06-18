Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

127 N Lafayette Ave Available 07/31/19 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Plus Office/Den - This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with designer colors throughout. The main living area has wood floors, gas corner fireplace, living room, and office/den plus laundry and powder room. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and separate baths. Also includes a 2 car garage and private back patio area. Offers easy access to Bremerton shipyard and ferries. No smoking. Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

No Cats Allowed



