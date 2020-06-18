All apartments in Bremerton
127 N Lafayette Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

127 N Lafayette Ave

127 Lafayette Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

127 Lafayette Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
127 N Lafayette Ave Available 07/31/19 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Plus Office/Den - This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with designer colors throughout. The main living area has wood floors, gas corner fireplace, living room, and office/den plus laundry and powder room. Upstairs you'll find 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and separate baths. Also includes a 2 car garage and private back patio area. Offers easy access to Bremerton shipyard and ferries. No smoking. Dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
Move in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

Currently occupied: PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3078585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have any available units?
127 N Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 127 N Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 127 N Lafayette Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 N Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 N Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 N Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 N Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 127 N Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 N Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 127 N Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 N Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 N Lafayette Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 N Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 N Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
