1211 Humphrey Ave.

Located at the end of a street in West Bremerton’s West Hills neighborhood is this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler. Fantastic location close to the highway for an easy commute to anywhere on the peninsula and convenient to PSNS and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. This home has been updated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home, new carpet and fresh paint. Living room offers a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and gas range. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Backyard is fenced and features a spacious brick patio with fire pit. 2 car garage. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE THROUGH MAY 31, 2020 ONLY. Small dog may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit. Partial landscaping is included and a summer water credit will be applied to help with watering costs. A $25 per month fee will be charged for grinder pump maintenance.



