1211 Humphrey Ave.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:57 PM

1211 Humphrey Ave.

1211 Humphrey Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Humphrey Ave W, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located at the end of a street in West Bremerton’s West Hills neighborhood is this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler. Fantastic location close to the highway for an easy commute to anywhere on the peninsula and convenient to PSNS and Bremerton Ferry Terminal. This home has been updated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home, new carpet and fresh paint. Living room offers a gas log fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and gas range. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Backyard is fenced and features a spacious brick patio with fire pit. 2 car garage. THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE THROUGH MAY 31, 2020 ONLY. Small dog may be considered with owner approval and additional security deposit. Partial landscaping is included and a summer water credit will be applied to help with watering costs. A $25 per month fee will be charged for grinder pump maintenance.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have any available units?
1211 Humphrey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have?
Some of 1211 Humphrey Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Humphrey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Humphrey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Humphrey Ave. offers parking.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Humphrey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have a pool?
No, 1211 Humphrey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1211 Humphrey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Humphrey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Humphrey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Humphrey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
