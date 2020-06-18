All apartments in Bremerton
1143 Naval Ave

1143 Naval Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Lower Unit in Bremerton! - Enjoy this tucked away 3 bed 2 bath lower unit right in the heart of Bremerton! Huge and private fenced in front/side yard with s built in firepit, lots of room for parking and a nice covered front porch for enjoying that morning coffee! Inside you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile back-splash and a center island! Home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. This home flows perfectly so give us a call at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing before this one is gone!

*Monthly water charge $115
*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5077961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Naval Ave have any available units?
1143 Naval Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1143 Naval Ave have?
Some of 1143 Naval Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Naval Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Naval Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Naval Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Naval Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1143 Naval Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Naval Ave offers parking.
Does 1143 Naval Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Naval Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Naval Ave have a pool?
No, 1143 Naval Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Naval Ave have accessible units?
No, 1143 Naval Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Naval Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Naval Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Naval Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Naval Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
