1143 Naval Ave

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Lower Unit in Bremerton! - Enjoy this tucked away 3 bed 2 bath lower unit right in the heart of Bremerton! Huge and private fenced in front/side yard with s built in firepit, lots of room for parking and a nice covered front porch for enjoying that morning coffee! Inside you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile back-splash and a center island! Home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. This home flows perfectly so give us a call at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing before this one is gone!
*Monthly water charge $115
*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
No Pets Allowed
