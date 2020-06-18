1143 Naval Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Lower Unit in Bremerton! - Enjoy this tucked away 3 bed 2 bath lower unit right in the heart of Bremerton! Huge and private fenced in front/side yard with s built in firepit, lots of room for parking and a nice covered front porch for enjoying that morning coffee! Inside you'll find an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous tile back-splash and a center island! Home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. This home flows perfectly so give us a call at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing before this one is gone!



*Monthly water charge $115

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



