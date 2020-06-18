1140 Perry Ave

Amenities
Remodeled Mannett Duplex with Peekaboo Views - Cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Manette. Mountain and partial water views make this house a home. Refinished wood floors throughout except for new Vinyl Plank flooring in Kitchen and Bath. New stainless-steel appliances, cabinets and countertops, new paint and a washer and dryer for tenant use. Large fenced back yard. Single car garage. Close to PSNS and downtown ferry. This is a no pet home.
Follow this link to schedule a time to view the property: https://rently.com/properties/1128764?source=marketing
Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5302940)