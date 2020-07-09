All apartments in Bremerton
1118 Park Avenue

Location

1118 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers great location near Evergreen Park and close to Bremerton Ferry Terminal, shipyard and Olympic College. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace and flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with full bath and laundry with washing and dryer included; master bedroom features a walk-in closet and .75 private bath. One covered and one uncovered parking spots included in rent!

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Park Avenue have any available units?
1118 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1118 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1118 Park Avenue's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1118 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1118 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

