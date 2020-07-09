1118 Park Avenue

Amenities

Well kept 3 bed 2.5 bath home offers great location near Evergreen Park and close to Bremerton Ferry Terminal, shipyard and Olympic College. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace and flows into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with full bath and laundry with washing and dryer included; master bedroom features a walk-in closet and .75 private bath. One covered and one uncovered parking spots included in rent!



