All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1117 Trenton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1117 Trenton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Trenton Avenue

1117 Trenton Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Manette
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1117 Trenton Avenue Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hurry out to view this darling 2bd-1 bath craftsmen home. Hardwood floors and custom built-ins throughout. New gas fireplace and hot water heat to keep home cozy on those chilly Northwest evenings. Plenty of off street parking with a detached 1 car garage with workshop, laundry area and garden/bonus space. The back yard is partially fenced with a lovely brick patio area with fireplace. Burham park and downtown Manette are within a few blocks and PSNS and Ferry access directly across the bridge. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have any available units?
1117 Trenton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1117 Trenton Avenue have?
Some of 1117 Trenton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Trenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Trenton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Trenton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Trenton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Trenton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Trenton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1117 Trenton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1117 Trenton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Trenton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Trenton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Trenton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College