1117 Trenton Avenue

Hurry out to view this darling 2bd-1 bath craftsmen home. Hardwood floors and custom built-ins throughout. New gas fireplace and hot water heat to keep home cozy on those chilly Northwest evenings. Plenty of off street parking with a detached 1 car garage with workshop, laundry area and garden/bonus space. The back yard is partially fenced with a lovely brick patio area with fireplace. Burham park and downtown Manette are within a few blocks and PSNS and Ferry access directly across the bridge. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner after tenant placement.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



