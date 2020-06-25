1106 18th Street - Main House

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

High Bank Waterfront Home Close to Olympic College & Downtown Bremerton - Classic high-bank waterfront home with incredible views! This home features wood floors, vintage wall paper, and unique storage options, and custom shower Large living room and separate dining area with windows to enjoy the view. Three bedrooms and bathroom with tub upstairs. Nice covered patio area with fireplace and built-in barbecue. Convenient Bremerton location close to Olympic College, Bremerton Ferry & Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Renter's insurance required. Front and back yard shared with tenant occupying basement apartment with separate entrance. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com. Contact Crystal Avery for appointment at 775-312-1439 or CrystalAvery@windermere.com.



(RLNE3815698)