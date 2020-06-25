All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1106 18th Street - Main House

1106 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 18th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
High Bank Waterfront Home Close to Olympic College & Downtown Bremerton - Classic high-bank waterfront home with incredible views! This home features wood floors, vintage wall paper, and unique storage options, and custom shower Large living room and separate dining area with windows to enjoy the view. Three bedrooms and bathroom with tub upstairs. Nice covered patio area with fireplace and built-in barbecue. Convenient Bremerton location close to Olympic College, Bremerton Ferry & Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Renter's insurance required. Front and back yard shared with tenant occupying basement apartment with separate entrance. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com. Contact Crystal Avery for appointment at 775-312-1439 or CrystalAvery@windermere.com.

(RLNE3815698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have any available units?
1106 18th Street - Main House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1106 18th Street - Main House have?
Some of 1106 18th Street - Main House's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 18th Street - Main House currently offering any rent specials?
1106 18th Street - Main House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 18th Street - Main House pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 18th Street - Main House is pet friendly.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House offer parking?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not offer parking.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have a pool?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not have a pool.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have accessible units?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 18th Street - Main House have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 18th Street - Main House does not have units with air conditioning.

