Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1024 Burwell Street

1024 Burwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The top floor of this classic home features an open living area with windows and a door onto a porch. Both bedrooms are at the rear of the home. Bathroom features a beautiful claw foot bathtub. Prime location offers convenience to PSNS, downtown Bremerton and the Ferry terminal. Water, sewer and garbage are an additional $75 per month. There is a shared washer and dryer on the property and shared parking in the back.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Burwell Street have any available units?
1024 Burwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1024 Burwell Street have?
Some of 1024 Burwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Burwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Burwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Burwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Burwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1024 Burwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Burwell Street does offer parking.
Does 1024 Burwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 Burwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Burwell Street have a pool?
No, 1024 Burwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Burwell Street have accessible units?
No, 1024 Burwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Burwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Burwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Burwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Burwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
