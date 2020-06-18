1024 Burwell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

The top floor of this classic home features an open living area with windows and a door onto a porch. Both bedrooms are at the rear of the home. Bathroom features a beautiful claw foot bathtub. Prime location offers convenience to PSNS, downtown Bremerton and the Ferry terminal. Water, sewer and garbage are an additional $75 per month. There is a shared washer and dryer on the property and shared parking in the back.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Contact us to schedule a showing.