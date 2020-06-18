1007 Naval Ave

Amenities
4-bed, 2-bath house near PSNS! Lots of Storage! - Property Id: 74621
Newly remodeled, two story, 4-bedroom, 2-bath home. Minutes from PSNS, Washington State Ferry, and downtown Bremerton. This home has a large living room, dining area, bonus room off the kitchen, and tons of storage! New furnace and washer dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the view of the valley from the master bedroom. Large fenced yard! House is ready for move-in. Lease date will start on October 1st. Move in early (anytime during September) for FREE!
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74621
No Dogs Allowed
