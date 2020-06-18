All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1007 Naval Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1007 Naval Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

1007 Naval Ave

1007 Naval Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1007 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4-bed, 2-bath house near PSNS! Lots of Storage! - Property Id: 74621

Newly remodeled, two story, 4-bedroom, 2-bath home. Minutes from PSNS, Washington State Ferry, and downtown Bremerton. This home has a large living room, dining area, bonus room off the kitchen, and tons of storage! New furnace and washer dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the view of the valley from the master bedroom. Large fenced yard! House is ready for move-in. Lease date will start on October 1st. Move in early (anytime during September) for FREE!

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74621
Property Id 74621

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5742049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Naval Ave have any available units?
1007 Naval Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1007 Naval Ave have?
Some of 1007 Naval Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Naval Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Naval Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Naval Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Naval Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1007 Naval Ave offer parking?
No, 1007 Naval Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Naval Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Naval Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Naval Ave have a pool?
No, 1007 Naval Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Naval Ave have accessible units?
No, 1007 Naval Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Naval Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Naval Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Naval Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Naval Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College