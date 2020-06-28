All apartments in Bothell
15917 Waynita Way NE Apt E103
15917 Waynita Way NE Apt E103

15917 Waynita Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15917 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
We will have a brilliantly located yet moderately updated Condo for rent coming available this Saturday, September 14th. This will be a 1-bedroom 1 bathroom with carpet/vinyl combo, nice style kitchen open to living space with breakfast bar, bathroom complete with all essential needs & plenty of closet space. Outdoor private patio with storage closet. Call today, to schedule an appointment to view this Condo.

-1 bedroom 1 bath unit
-Garbage included
-Free parking available (Garage)
-Extra Storage
-Pet free community
-Great location, great community
-Close Proximity to Grocery stores, restaurants and downtown Bothell
-Laundry inside the condo
-2nd floor unit -quick easy access
-Nice views of forest area

Monthly rent $1,450.00
Deposit = 1 months rent
Application fee $40.00 per adult

Regentwood Condominiums
15917 Waynita Way SE
Bothell, WA 98011

Call 206-850-0681 today and ask for Richard.

(RLNE5079575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

