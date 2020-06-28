15917 Waynita Way NE Apt E103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

We will have a brilliantly located yet moderately updated Condo for rent coming available this Saturday, September 14th. This will be a 1-bedroom 1 bathroom with carpet/vinyl combo, nice style kitchen open to living space with breakfast bar, bathroom complete with all essential needs & plenty of closet space. Outdoor private patio with storage closet. Call today, to schedule an appointment to view this Condo.



-1 bedroom 1 bath unit

-Garbage included

-Free parking available (Garage)

-Extra Storage

-Pet free community

-Great location, great community

-Close Proximity to Grocery stores, restaurants and downtown Bothell

-Laundry inside the condo

-2nd floor unit -quick easy access

-Nice views of forest area



Monthly rent $1,450.00

Deposit = 1 months rent

Application fee $40.00 per adult



Regentwood Condominiums

15917 Waynita Way SE

Bothell, WA 98011



Call 206-850-0681 today and ask for Richard.



(RLNE5079575)