Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Steps away from Downtown-ideal location! - Cute and clean unit available in duplex! Freshly painted Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit that lives just like an individual rambler. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Full kitchen, quaint dining room, generous sized bedrooms, Washer and dryer, and individual garage space. This home is conveinintly located within walking distance to Downtown Bothell and close to shopping and eateries!



(RLNE5106317)