All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 716 207th St Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
716 207th St Sw
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:32 AM

716 207th St Sw

716 207th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

716 207th Street Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
cats allowed
Pristine home in Logan Crest neighborhood has it all! Grand entry is light & bright offering an open floor plan & high-end finishes with an inviting living room & crown molding + a gas fireplace. The beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances & a large granite island w/ seating. Dining area leads to a fully fenced backyard with spacious patio. Master suite with 5-piece bath & a large walk-in closet + 2 additionall bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished garage, ample storage & A/C. Lots of guest parking with a playground right across the street. Edmonds school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 207th St Sw have any available units?
716 207th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 716 207th St Sw have?
Some of 716 207th St Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 207th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
716 207th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 207th St Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 207th St Sw is pet friendly.
Does 716 207th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 716 207th St Sw offers parking.
Does 716 207th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 207th St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 207th St Sw have a pool?
No, 716 207th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 716 207th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 716 207th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 716 207th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 207th St Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 207th St Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 207th St Sw has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College