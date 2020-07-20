716 207th St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly cats allowed

Pristine home in Logan Crest neighborhood has it all! Grand entry is light & bright offering an open floor plan & high-end finishes with an inviting living room & crown molding + a gas fireplace. The beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances & a large granite island w/ seating. Dining area leads to a fully fenced backyard with spacious patio. Master suite with 5-piece bath & a large walk-in closet + 2 additionall bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished garage, ample storage & A/C. Lots of guest parking with a playground right across the street. Edmonds school district.