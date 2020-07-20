716 207th St Sw

Amenities
Pristine home in Logan Crest neighborhood has it all! Grand entry is light & bright offering an open floor plan & high-end finishes with an inviting living room & crown molding + a gas fireplace. The beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances & a large granite island w/ seating. Dining area leads to a fully fenced backyard with spacious patio. Master suite with 5-piece bath & a large walk-in closet + 2 additionall bedrooms & full bath. Fully finished garage, ample storage & A/C. Lots of guest parking with a playground right across the street. Edmonds school district.