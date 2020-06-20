Amenities

20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Bothell - Sorry, NO PETS

Available July 11th, 2020



Cozy and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at The Park at North Creek Community (Near North Canyon Park). This fantastic condo feels extra private and peaceful on the complex's seven acres of park-like grounds, greenbelts, and nature trails. Set off the busy Bothell Everett Hwy, this updated condo includes - Granite and Tile flooring in the kitchen, entry, and bathroom. Solid cherry wood cabinets and accent lighting, two double closets in the master bedroom and ample storage throughout. Living Room features a wood burning fireplace with custom mantle & private deck. On-site clubhouse, work out facility, and a basketball court.



Tenant Pays for Electric and a Monthly $50 utility contribution per person. Condo also comes with an in-unit full size w/d. Excellent Location - between Canyon Park & Mill Creek Town Center, Close to bus line, I-405, UW Bothell Campus, and walking distance to restaurants and grocery stores. Would be a great location for Microsoft or Boeing employees - or anyone looking for convenience in a peaceful setting.



Lease Details:

• Application Fee: $45 per adult

• Deposit: $1425

• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)

• Term: 12 months

• Required: 1st month’s rent, and security deposit

• Required: 700 credit score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history, Review of Court Records.

• Tenant pays for Electricity (calculated on usage)

• W/S/G $50 per person per month contribution

• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.



Address: 20318 Bothell Everett Hwy #A202 , Bothell, WA. 98012



Keywords: Bothell, Alderwood, Canyon Park, Mill Creek, Martha Lake.



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/c47f8cb078



We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.

If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.



No Pets Allowed



