All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202

20318 Bothell-Everett Highway · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20318 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 · Avail. Jul 11

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Bothell - Sorry, NO PETS
Available July 11th, 2020

Cozy and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at The Park at North Creek Community (Near North Canyon Park). This fantastic condo feels extra private and peaceful on the complex's seven acres of park-like grounds, greenbelts, and nature trails. Set off the busy Bothell Everett Hwy, this updated condo includes - Granite and Tile flooring in the kitchen, entry, and bathroom. Solid cherry wood cabinets and accent lighting, two double closets in the master bedroom and ample storage throughout. Living Room features a wood burning fireplace with custom mantle & private deck. On-site clubhouse, work out facility, and a basketball court.

Tenant Pays for Electric and a Monthly $50 utility contribution per person. Condo also comes with an in-unit full size w/d. Excellent Location - between Canyon Park & Mill Creek Town Center, Close to bus line, I-405, UW Bothell Campus, and walking distance to restaurants and grocery stores. Would be a great location for Microsoft or Boeing employees - or anyone looking for convenience in a peaceful setting.

Lease Details:
• Application Fee: $45 per adult
• Deposit: $1425
• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
• Term: 12 months
• Required: 1st month’s rent, and security deposit
• Required: 700 credit score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history, Review of Court Records.
• Tenant pays for Electricity (calculated on usage)
• W/S/G $50 per person per month contribution
• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

Address: 20318 Bothell Everett Hwy #A202 , Bothell, WA. 98012

Keywords: Bothell, Alderwood, Canyon Park, Mill Creek, Martha Lake.

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/c47f8cb078

We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.
If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4492596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have any available units?
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have?
Some of 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 currently offering any rent specials?
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 pet-friendly?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 offer parking?
Yes, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does offer parking.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have a pool?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does not have a pool.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have accessible units?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does not have accessible units.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 3 Bedrooms
Bothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA
Parkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WAFife Heights, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity