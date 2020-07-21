Amenities

HUGE 5 Bedroom Home with a Large Loft in Bonney Lake! - Address: 17813 110th PL E. Bonney Lake, WA 98391



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 5

Bathroom(s): 3

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 3,490

Heating: Gas - Forced

Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.

Floor(s): New Carpet and Linoleum

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. July 9th. Showings by appointment only.

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $2,595.00

Deposit: $2,000.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Gorgeous Kitchen

- All White Appliances

- Beautiful Cabinetry

- Spacious Countertops

- Recessed Lighting

- Island with bar-stool seating

- Large Walk-In Pantry

Dining Area

- Sliding screen door w/access to back yard

- Lots of Natural Light

Large Great Room

- Gas Fireplace

- New Carpet

Formal Dining Room

- Hanging Light Fixture

- Carpet

HUGE Loft

- Great for an Office Space, Craft Area, Living Room, Play Area, Etc.

5 Bedrooms

- 2 Bedrooms on Main Floor

- 3 Bedrooms on Second Floor

- All Bedrooms w/Carpet

3 Bathrooms

- Master Bathroom 2/5 Piece Ensuite

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Laundry Room

- Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

2 Car Garage

- Shelving and Extra Storage Space

Fenced Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

- Spacious Patio



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.

- *No Rodents. No Birds. No Reptiles. All pets must conform to HOA & NRB Property Management Rules and Regulations.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



