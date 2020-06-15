318 E Steuben

Amenities
Brand New 2 Bedroom home in Bingen! - Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Bingen close to downtown shops, restaurants and the new Society Hotel! Kitchen is equip with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Living room has big windows allowing natural light. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept with mini spit efficient heating and cooling system. Washer and dryer are provided. No pets. Call to schedule a showing today!
Rent: $1,300.00
Deposits: $2,050.00
Parking: off/ on street parking
Smoking: No Smoking on Premises
Lease Terms: 1 Year lease
Pet Policy: No pets
Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided
Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other.
Heat/AC: Electric Heat
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer,
Yard Care: Tenant responsibility
Availability: June 1, 2020
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5479438)