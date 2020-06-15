All apartments in Bingen
Find more places like 318 E Steuben.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bingen, WA
/
318 E Steuben
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

318 E Steuben

318 E Steuben St · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

318 E Steuben St, Bingen, WA 98605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 E Steuben · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New 2 Bedroom home in Bingen! - Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Bingen close to downtown shops, restaurants and the new Society Hotel! Kitchen is equip with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Living room has big windows allowing natural light. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept with mini spit efficient heating and cooling system. Washer and dryer are provided. No pets. Call to schedule a showing today!

Rent: $1,300.00

Deposits: $2,050.00

Parking: off/ on street parking

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 1 Year lease

Pet Policy: No pets

Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other.

Heat/AC: Electric Heat

Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer,

Yard Care: Tenant responsibility

Availability: June 1, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E Steuben have any available units?
318 E Steuben has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 E Steuben have?
Some of 318 E Steuben's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 E Steuben currently offering any rent specials?
318 E Steuben isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E Steuben pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 E Steuben is pet friendly.
Does 318 E Steuben offer parking?
Yes, 318 E Steuben does offer parking.
Does 318 E Steuben have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 E Steuben offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E Steuben have a pool?
No, 318 E Steuben does not have a pool.
Does 318 E Steuben have accessible units?
No, 318 E Steuben does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E Steuben have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 E Steuben has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 E Steuben have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 E Steuben has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 E Steuben?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hood River, OR
The Dalles, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity