318 E Steuben

Brand New 2 Bedroom home in Bingen! - Brand new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Bingen close to downtown shops, restaurants and the new Society Hotel! Kitchen is equip with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Living room has big windows allowing natural light. Living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept with mini spit efficient heating and cooling system. Washer and dryer are provided. No pets. Call to schedule a showing today!



Rent: $1,300.00



Deposits: $2,050.00



Parking: off/ on street parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 1 Year lease



Pet Policy: No pets



Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other.



Heat/AC: Electric Heat



Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer,



Yard Care: Tenant responsibility



Availability: June 1, 2020



No Pets Allowed



