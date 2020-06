Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Great location on this 2 bedroom, plus parking, large closets, super clean and private, located just a short distance from the Bainbridge Island Ferry in the heart of Winslow. Close to shops, banking, library, and more! Hardwood floors and many updates, dishwasher in unit and laundry onsite, updated kitchen.