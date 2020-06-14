Apartment List
200 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with garage

Bainbridge Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break...

Fort Ward
1 Unit Available
2363 Robertson Avenue NE
2363 Robertson Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2658 sqft
2363 Robertson Avenue NE Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Bainbridge Island Home - Open and inviting floor plan. Downstairs features formal living and dining, kitchen with eating space, family room, den, laundry room with washer/dryer and half bath.

Winslow
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.

Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....

Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.
Verified

21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.

1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.

1 Unit Available
1097 Northeast Sockeye Court
1097 NE Sockeye Ct, Kitsap County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2769 sqft
Stunning two-story in Valley View Estates, built in 2019. This home features open concept main level with 9ft ceilings, family room with gas log fireplace and built in book shelves.

1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 Unit Available
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.

1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.

1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.

1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.

Manette
1 Unit Available
2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2323 sqft
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
6321 Rest Place NE
6321 Rest Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
Studio
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE Storage Space in Bremerton - Don't miss your chance to lock in this HUGE storage space in Bremerton! Two garage doors for easy access.

1 Unit Available
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.

Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.

1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1836 sqft
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.

1 Unit Available
281 NE Miramar Circle
281 Northeast Miramar Circle, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in CK School District! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in convenient Central Kitsap location! Very close to schools! Open living, dining & kitchen on main floor with guest bathroom. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bainbridge Island, WA

Bainbridge Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

