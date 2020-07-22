All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 312 Root Path NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
312 Root Path NW
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

312 Root Path NW

312 Root Path NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bainbridge Island
See all
Winslow
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

312 Root Path NW, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely Studio Plus condo available now - Grow Community - Come and take a look at this ground floor corner studio condo with a bedroom alcove, large closet and washer/dryer included at the sought after Grow Community. Spacious and bright this sweet little condo is freshly painted and offers a private patio space, included parking and water, sewer trash included. Walk to the ferry or any of the wonderful amenities of downtown Bainbridge.
Call for a tour.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5431912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Root Path NW have any available units?
312 Root Path NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 312 Root Path NW have?
Some of 312 Root Path NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Root Path NW currently offering any rent specials?
312 Root Path NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Root Path NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Root Path NW is pet friendly.
Does 312 Root Path NW offer parking?
Yes, 312 Root Path NW offers parking.
Does 312 Root Path NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Root Path NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Root Path NW have a pool?
No, 312 Root Path NW does not have a pool.
Does 312 Root Path NW have accessible units?
No, 312 Root Path NW does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Root Path NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Root Path NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Root Path NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Root Path NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

Bainbridge Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBainbridge Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bainbridge Island Apartments with BalconiesBainbridge Island Apartments with Pools
Bainbridge Island Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winslow

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College