312 Root Path NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely Studio Plus condo available now - Grow Community - Come and take a look at this ground floor corner studio condo with a bedroom alcove, large closet and washer/dryer included at the sought after Grow Community. Spacious and bright this sweet little condo is freshly painted and offers a private patio space, included parking and water, sewer trash included. Walk to the ferry or any of the wonderful amenities of downtown Bainbridge.

Call for a tour.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



(RLNE5431912)