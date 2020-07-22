All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201

255 Shannon Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

255 Shannon Dr SE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Executive Waterfront Condo on Bainbridge Island - This is where you want to live, perched above Eagle Harbor in this beautiful 2nd floor waterfront condo - the harbor and marina always just outside your windows! Shared private dock for water access. Spacious, comfortable 2-bedroom home with vaulted ceilings in 4-unit secured building. Southwest facing deck, fireplace, built in cabinetry, nice galley kitchen with view, Private garage and elevator for easy access. Steps away from Winslow's restaurants and shopping. Available mid-November, open to long term lease.

(RLNE5333003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have any available units?
255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have?
Some of 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 currently offering any rent specials?
255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 pet-friendly?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 offer parking?
Yes, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 offers parking.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have a pool?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 does not have a pool.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have accessible units?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
