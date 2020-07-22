255 SHANNON DRIVE SE, #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Executive Waterfront Condo on Bainbridge Island - This is where you want to live, perched above Eagle Harbor in this beautiful 2nd floor waterfront condo - the harbor and marina always just outside your windows! Shared private dock for water access. Spacious, comfortable 2-bedroom home with vaulted ceilings in 4-unit secured building. Southwest facing deck, fireplace, built in cabinetry, nice galley kitchen with view, Private garage and elevator for easy access. Steps away from Winslow's restaurants and shopping. Available mid-November, open to long term lease.



