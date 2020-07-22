15712 Point Monroe Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony

- Just step out your door onto the sandy beach of this delightful island home. Located on Point Monroe, this gorgeous home has waterfront on both sides! Sandy Puget Sound and the quiet protected waters of the sandspit. An open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows fill this home with natural light and offer views of water and/or mountains from every room. Wood floors on main level, living room fireplace, large open kitchen, office with murphy bed, spacious master closet, lots of storage throughout. Decks and beach offer additional space for living and entertaining. Shared dock. Bring your kayak and paddleboard and settle into this ideal space for island living.

Available through April 2020 only.



