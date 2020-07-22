All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
15712 Point Monroe Drive NE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

15712 Point Monroe Drive NE

15712 Point Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bainbridge Island
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

15712 Point Monroe Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Just step out your door onto the sandy beach of this delightful island home. Located on Point Monroe, this gorgeous home has waterfront on both sides! Sandy Puget Sound and the quiet protected waters of the sandspit. An open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows fill this home with natural light and offer views of water and/or mountains from every room. Wood floors on main level, living room fireplace, large open kitchen, office with murphy bed, spacious master closet, lots of storage throughout. Decks and beach offer additional space for living and entertaining. Shared dock. Bring your kayak and paddleboard and settle into this ideal space for island living.
Available through April 2020 only.

(RLNE5219765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have any available units?
15712 Point Monroe Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
15712 Point Monroe Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE offer parking?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have a pool?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15712 Point Monroe Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

Bainbridge Island 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBainbridge Island 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bainbridge Island Apartments with BalconiesBainbridge Island Apartments with Pools
Bainbridge Island Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winslow

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College