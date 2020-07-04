10899 NE Bill Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

SPECTACULAR.... Bainbridge Island home view home - Simply stunning..... large and open, sunny and bright Northwest Contemporary daylight rambler. The views of Seattle and the Cascade are amazing from every room with easy access to the wrap around deck from all 3 sets of french doors. Three official bedrooms on the main floor with 4 additional bonus/hobby/guest rooms the the lower level. There is even a private wine cellar.

Stainless and Quartz countertops, Blue Star Gas range, Subzero refrigerator. This property is a joy to see. Call for a private tour.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5332908)