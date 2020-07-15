All apartments in Auburn
5637 South 295th Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:50 PM

5637 South 295th Place

5637 South 295th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5637 South 295th Place, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Alpin Meadows community of Auburn! This spacious home, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, features a welcoming floorplan that opens the kitchen to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5637 South 295th Place have any available units?
5637 South 295th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 5637 South 295th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5637 South 295th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5637 South 295th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5637 South 295th Place is pet friendly.
Does 5637 South 295th Place offer parking?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not offer parking.
Does 5637 South 295th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5637 South 295th Place have a pool?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5637 South 295th Place have accessible units?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5637 South 295th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5637 South 295th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5637 South 295th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
