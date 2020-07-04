Amenities

5012 Mill Pond Dr SE Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom Rental Welcome Home to Lakeland! - Welcome Home to Lakeland! Fantastic corner lot rental in impeccable condition. Lg. Spacious bedrooms, Master w/ soaking tub gorgeous newer cabinets and counters. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large sideyard and private terraced backyard. Cathedral ceilings in family rm w/ tile surround FP. Large Kitchen w/new raised panel cabinets & pantry. Very spacious eating nook off kitchen w/backyard views. Tile roof plus added main floor bedroom. Refinished hardwood floors. No smoking No pet firm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697906)