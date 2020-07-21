All apartments in Auburn
3428 I Street NE Unit O204

3428 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3428 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy 2 beds 2 bath condo in Auburn, Gated Community! - Redesigned with contemporary sophistication, this 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo is completely remodeled and ready for you to make it your home. The easy layout of the interior separates the living area from the bedrooms, allowing for solitude when you need it most. The kitchen boasts all new appliances, brand new maple cabinetry with tile counter-tops and Pergo flooring. View the radiance of Mount Rainier from both bedrooms; enjoy the slate enveloped fireplace in the living room and relax in seclusion on your private deck. This condo is in the "Bye The Green Condominium" complex. This is a gated community with pool, just perfect for relaxing in the sun.

For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446.

12 month lease, first , last and one month security deposit due at signing of which $400 is non-refundable. $42 application fee. Move-in fee of $200 apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have any available units?
3428 I Street NE Unit O204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have?
Some of 3428 I Street NE Unit O204's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 currently offering any rent specials?
3428 I Street NE Unit O204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 pet-friendly?
No, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 offer parking?
No, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 does not offer parking.
Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have a pool?
Yes, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 has a pool.
Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have accessible units?
No, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 I Street NE Unit O204 does not have units with dishwashers.
