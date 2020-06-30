All apartments in Auburn
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:13 AM

2009 C Street

2009 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2009 C Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse style duplex conveniently located in Auburn. Kitchen, living room, guest bathroom and utility room located on the main floor. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with extra vanity and sink.

Large fenced rear yard. Covered back patio and storage shed!

MONTHLY RENT: $1695
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1650
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities.

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 C Street have any available units?
2009 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 2009 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 2009 C Street offer parking?
No, 2009 C Street does not offer parking.
Does 2009 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 C Street have a pool?
No, 2009 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 C Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 C Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 C Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 C Street does not have units with air conditioning.

