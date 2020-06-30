2009 C Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Townhouse style duplex conveniently located in Auburn. Kitchen, living room, guest bathroom and utility room located on the main floor. Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with extra vanity and sink.



Large fenced rear yard. Covered back patio and storage shed!



MONTHLY RENT: $1695

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1650

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities.



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.