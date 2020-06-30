All apartments in Auburn

Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

1301 67th St SE #20A

1301 67th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1301 67th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1301 67th St SE #20A Available 04/01/20 Gated 55+ Corner Unit Townhome for Lease - 4/1/20 Corner lot with incredible covered deck. Live in the desirable gated over 55+ community of The Palisades at Lakeland Hills. The floor plan is 1787 sq. ft. with 2 master suites. Very open with lots of natural light. Beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, beautiful skylight, French doors and formal dining room. One master suite boasts large walk-in closet along w/ spacious 5-piece bath. 24 month lease preferred. 2-car garage. No pets/ smoking firm. Agent to view. $150 move in fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 67th St SE #20A have any available units?
1301 67th St SE #20A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 67th St SE #20A have?
Some of 1301 67th St SE #20A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 67th St SE #20A currently offering any rent specials?
1301 67th St SE #20A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 67th St SE #20A pet-friendly?
No, 1301 67th St SE #20A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1301 67th St SE #20A offer parking?
Yes, 1301 67th St SE #20A offers parking.
Does 1301 67th St SE #20A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 67th St SE #20A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 67th St SE #20A have a pool?
No, 1301 67th St SE #20A does not have a pool.
Does 1301 67th St SE #20A have accessible units?
No, 1301 67th St SE #20A does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 67th St SE #20A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 67th St SE #20A does not have units with dishwashers.

