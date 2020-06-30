Amenities

1301 67th St SE #20A Available 04/01/20 Gated 55+ Corner Unit Townhome for Lease - 4/1/20 Corner lot with incredible covered deck. Live in the desirable gated over 55+ community of The Palisades at Lakeland Hills. The floor plan is 1787 sq. ft. with 2 master suites. Very open with lots of natural light. Beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, beautiful skylight, French doors and formal dining room. One master suite boasts large walk-in closet along w/ spacious 5-piece bath. 24 month lease preferred. 2-car garage. No pets/ smoking firm. Agent to view. $150 move in fee.



