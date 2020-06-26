12838 SE 299th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lea Hill Berkshire Glen - Auburn home w/Air Conditioning - large 4/bed 2.5/bath home - Available NOW!!! - Welcome home to this large home located east of Lea Hill Berkshire Glen, a nice community, on a corner lot close to a walking trail! The large floor plan, 2980 s/f is open and allows for good natural light! Enter thru the covered front patio into the formal living and dining room combined area, French doors open to the den/office. New flooring!!! A nice kitchen/breakfast nook with quartz counter tops and tile back splash, gas range/ new Whirlpool refrigerator stainless appliance, nice pantry and open area for your large table and chairs, slider to the deck area with built in seating and a fountain. You.can view into the recreation room with fireplace from the kitchen! Nice laundry room with nice Whirlpool washer and dryer and access to the two car garage with some storage. A half bath finishes the main.floor, now upstairs... Opens up to another bonus landing area, room to have TV and seating. Master suite is good size with a huge walk in closet just off the master bath area, double sinks, full size shower and space for your own dressing table area! Three other ample sized bedrooms with good closet space. A full bathroom off the landing area. The yard is low maintenance for those who don't want a big yard, this home is for you! AC System and ceiling fans in the home. To schedule your private tour please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253.590.9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager - Fletcher Group

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253.590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3429751)