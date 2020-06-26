All apartments in Auburn
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

12838 SE 299th Street

12838 Southeast 299th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12838 Southeast 299th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lea Hill Berkshire Glen - Auburn home w/Air Conditioning - large 4/bed 2.5/bath home - Available NOW!!! - Welcome home to this large home located east of Lea Hill Berkshire Glen, a nice community, on a corner lot close to a walking trail! The large floor plan, 2980 s/f is open and allows for good natural light! Enter thru the covered front patio into the formal living and dining room combined area, French doors open to the den/office. New flooring!!! A nice kitchen/breakfast nook with quartz counter tops and tile back splash, gas range/ new Whirlpool refrigerator stainless appliance, nice pantry and open area for your large table and chairs, slider to the deck area with built in seating and a fountain. You.can view into the recreation room with fireplace from the kitchen! Nice laundry room with nice Whirlpool washer and dryer and access to the two car garage with some storage. A half bath finishes the main.floor, now upstairs... Opens up to another bonus landing area, room to have TV and seating. Master suite is good size with a huge walk in closet just off the master bath area, double sinks, full size shower and space for your own dressing table area! Three other ample sized bedrooms with good closet space. A full bathroom off the landing area. The yard is low maintenance for those who don't want a big yard, this home is for you! AC System and ceiling fans in the home. To schedule your private tour please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253.590.9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager - Fletcher Group
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253.590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3429751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

