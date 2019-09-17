All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3001 208th Pl SW

3001 208th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3001 208th Place Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ffed28b0b9 ---- Cozy home next to greenbelt on a cul-de-sac that is minutes to Alderwood Mall, Freeways & Schools. Enjoy the open concept that combines the kitchen w/ large island w/ a spacious dining area that overlooks the large family room w/ fireplace. Around the corner is a 4th bedroom w/ barn-style doors. Upstairs you will find lots of space w/ laundry & 3 bdrms incl. a master w/ walk-in closet and 5 piece bath w/ soaking tub. Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.n 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

