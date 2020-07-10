115 Adams Street

Upstairs, 1-2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen. $875 a month includes heat and hot water. Application and $15.00 non-refundable credit check per adult required. First, last and security. No pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
