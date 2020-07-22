/
bennington county
17 Apartments for rent in Bennington County, VT📍
112 Spring Street
112 Spring Street, Bennington, VT
3 Bedrooms
$975
1330 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen (w/Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher) Bath. Washer/Dryer Hook-up. $975 per month. Require application & $15.00 non refundable credit check per adult. First, Last and Security due on lease signing.
115 Adams Street
115 Adams Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$875
740 sqft
Upstairs, 1-2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, kitchen. $875 a month includes heat and hot water. Application and $15.00 non-refundable credit check per adult required. First, last and security. No pets. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
223 Stoney Fields Road
223 Stoney Fields Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
5500 sqft
Available 08/15/2020 STONEY FIELDS - NOW AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT SUMMER FESTIVAL HORSE SHOW! OR SUMMER SEASONAL RENTAL. A spacious mountain view home close to all that Manchester has to offer.
200 Eagle Rise Road
200 Eagle Rise Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1988 sqft
Winter Season In Vermont! Beautiful Eagle Rise home now available for Winter Rental. Great location with awesome views. Completely furnished. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer for the Winter Season.
2357 Richville Road
2357 Richville Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Charming three bedroom (sleeps 6) furnished quintessential Vermont Farmhouse. Available for 1-2 months for 2019-2020 Winter Season. Also available for Vermont 2020 Summer Festival Horse Show 4-6 weeks. This is a smoke free, no pet home...
101 South Street
101 South Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
620 sqft
Become a part of the revitalization of The Putnam Hotel, some of the most desirable space in Bennington! 2nd Floor, 620 sqft, 1 bedroom apartment, ready once construction is complete.
335 Main Street
335 Main Street, Bennington, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
325 sqft
Become a part of the revitalization of The Putnam Block, some of the most desirable space in Bennington! 3rd Floor, 325 sqft, 1 bedroom apartment, ready once construction is complete.
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road
556 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/02/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental.
550 Equinox on the Battenkill Road
550 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
AVAILABLE - 9/17/2020 Delightful Equinox on the Battenkill townhome available for summer! Mud room entry. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the view from the deck off the open living/dining area.
3343 Main Street
3343 Main Street, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
Available July 15th 2019 Authentic Restored Barn Home in a private setting now available for rent in the heart of historic Manchester, VT. This four bedroom, two bath Manchester Village country home boasts beautiful mountain views, and a large yard.
85 Krause Road
85 Krause Road, South Shaftsbury, VT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
85 Krause Road Available 11/01/19 Traveling professional fully furnished - Traveling Professional Short Term lease negotiable. A RARE FIND!!! Very private Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment with office (optional).
Results within 5 miles of Bennington County
77 Hospital Avenue - 109
77 Hospital Avenue, North Adams, MA
Studio
$1,295
925 sqft
Class A Medical space available on the Berkshire Medical Center North Adams Campus at 77 Hospital Ave. Suites from ~925 SF to ~14,500 SF. Total space available is ~25,859 SF.
519 Piper Hill Road
519 Piper Hill Road, Windsor County, VT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2500 sqft
Location, location, location! This private home in Weston, VT is minutes to Magic and Bromley Mountains and equidistant from Okemo and Stratton, Only minutes to the famous Vermont Country Store and near two nordic ski centers.
Results within 10 miles of Bennington County
6 Alpine Drive Ludlow
6 Alpine Drive, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very Private 3 Month summer and fall Rental - Property Id: 126643 Very private mountain setting. True Vermont setting. New couches fully furnished. Sleeps 6 Most pets allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
2336 Belmont Road
2336 Belmont Road, Rutland County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1900 sqft
Seasonal rental in Mount Holly. Available November 15, 2020 - April 15, 2020. Dates are flexible. Large 3 bedroom Farmhouse in the center of quaint Belmont Village! Plenty of room for friends and family.
63 Andover Road
63 Andover Road, Windsor County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1786 sqft
WINTER SEASONAL RENTAL This Lindal Cedar Home the perfect winter get away just minutes to Okemo and Downtown Ludlow. Three plus bedrooms, two living rooms and 3 bathrooms.
176 Harrington Road
176 Harrington Road, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful well kept log home tucked away in a country setting in Windham. Centrally located between Chester, Grafton and Manchester. A great getaway. Fully furnished and all inclusive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bennington County area include Greenfield Community College, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Springfield College, Western New England University, and Keene State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, and Keene have apartments for rent.
