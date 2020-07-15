/
3 bedroom apartments
185 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorkshire, VA
7440 RIDING MEADOW WAY
7440 Riding Meadow Way, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1308 sqft
Sunny and bright facing the open fields with a large and open floor plan. Unit shows like new. 3 levels, 3 baths. Fenced rear. yard. Separate LR with WD. No pets will be considered. Available for occupancy on 8/10/2020.
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkshire
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
8636 REINECKE COURT
8636 Reinecke Court, Manassas Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Beautiful 3 levels townhouse for rent in Manassas Park, the whole house has been freshly painted, all brand new windows, new kitchen cabinets, new carpet on the upper level and new laminated floors on the main and lower level, 4 updated bathrooms,
6720 Rockledge Pl
6720 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1800 sqft
Beautiful EndUnit Townhouse -Centreville cul-desac - Property Id: 235590 Immaculate - fully renovated end-unit 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhouse in a cul-de-sac. All appliances are brand new and changed within the year.
6763 ROCKLEDGE PLACE
6763 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2010 sqft
Discounted Rent offer! BEAUTIFUL TH FOR A GREAT, PRICE! SPECIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL, END UNIT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY-OPEN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW BREAKFAST AREA-LIV ROOM W/WOOD FP, SPANS THE REAR OF HOME & EXITS TO OVERSIZED BACKYARD- MASTER SUITE WITH
Results within 5 miles of Yorkshire
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1098 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1200 sqft
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
6300 BETSY ROSS COURT
6300 Betsy Ross Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
Clean two level end unit with hardwood floors, newer A/C, fenced backyard and two assigned parking spaces and three bedrooms/two baths upstairs offered for rent in nice convenient Centreville community. One small pet fine.
14623 STONE CROSSING COURT
14623 Stone Crossing Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1376 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 3 bedroom 2.
13506 LITTLE BROOK DRIVE
13506 Little Brook Drive, Centreville, VA
STOP your search now and come check out this GORGEOUS home today! Available immediately! 4 bedrooms, 3.
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE
5632 Kertscher Terrace, Centreville, VA
PUBLIC ..... COME TO THE OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW 10 AM TO 1 PM TO FIND OUT ABOUT SPECIAL PROMOTIONS BY LISTING AGENT .......
5208 RUSHBROOK DRIVE
5208 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1664 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS 2LVL SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD*CLEAN, BRIGHT AND PEACEFUL CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION*WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL*SEPARATE LIVING DINING AND FAMILY ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* SERENE FENCED YARD
8251 Community Drive
8251 Community Drive, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Large End Unit Townhouse in Manassas - Large End unit townhouse in Irongate. This townhome has a large living room which opens to the fenced backyard w/shed, an eat-in Kitchen w/ceramic tile + separate dining room.
6402 BRASS BUTTON CT
6402 Brass Button Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Stunning Home! Over 2,600 Finished sq. ft! Amazing condition with all fresh paint,gorgeous hardwood floors,separate living, dining and family rooms, plus huge rec room with a walkout basement, wet bar, and full bath.
10719 Caledonia Meadow Drive
10719 Caledonia Meadow Dr, Buckhall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,097
1904 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Manassas Virginia - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Manassas Virginia. This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms is suited in a new development of Bradley Square.
