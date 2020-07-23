114 Mccormick

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Beautiful like new town home for RENT! 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths. 2 separate indoor living areas and 2 separate outdoor living areas, including; a lower level deck which backs up to woods and a balcony off of the kitchen. Rent includes landscaping, trash pick-up and access to Swimming Pool and Gym. Please note these items are currently closed for COVID. Small Pets allowed with additional deposit. Conveniently located near shopping, I64, Hwy 199 and Colonial Parkway, near shopping, and less than 20 minutes to Ft Eustis.