Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

114 Mccormick

114 McCormick Pl · No Longer Available
Location

114 McCormick Pl, York County, VA 23185

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Beautiful like new town home for RENT! 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths. 2 separate indoor living areas and 2 separate outdoor living areas, including; a lower level deck which backs up to woods and a balcony off of the kitchen. Rent includes landscaping, trash pick-up and access to Swimming Pool and Gym. Please note these items are currently closed for COVID. Small Pets allowed with additional deposit. Conveniently located near shopping, I64, Hwy 199 and Colonial Parkway, near shopping, and less than 20 minutes to Ft Eustis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Mccormick have any available units?
114 Mccormick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, VA.
What amenities does 114 Mccormick have?
Some of 114 Mccormick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Mccormick currently offering any rent specials?
114 Mccormick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Mccormick pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Mccormick is pet friendly.
Does 114 Mccormick offer parking?
No, 114 Mccormick does not offer parking.
Does 114 Mccormick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Mccormick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Mccormick have a pool?
Yes, 114 Mccormick has a pool.
Does 114 Mccormick have accessible units?
No, 114 Mccormick does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Mccormick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Mccormick has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Mccormick have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Mccormick does not have units with air conditioning.
